Cole Swindell, Lainey Wilson Share Cryptic Tweets & Fans Hope It's A Duet

Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson set Twitter abuzz with cryptic messages that seemingly hint at an upcoming collaboration.

The pair of country artists spurred speculation on Friday (November 12), when they began tweeting — and retweeting — what appear to be duet lyrics to one another: “I told my friends…,” “I told my momma…,” “Never again,” the tweets read. Naturally, fans wondered what Swindell and Wilson might be working on, and many encouraged them to team up, begging “PLEASEEEEE BE A DUET.” No matter what Swindell and Wilson are hinting at, fans “NEED MORE INFO.”

Wilson released her smash single, “Things A Man Oughta Know,’ earlier this year, and fans found it wildly relatable. She previously said in a live interview on iHeartCountry's Instagram: “I've had so many people reach out to me about this on different scenarios and stories. I've had guys who really did give up and got it wrong. I've heard from single mothers, I've heard from just a little bit of everybody. One person even said that they were about to go through a divorce, she sent this on through to her husband [and] he kind of snapped out of it once he heard the song…At the end of the day, this song is really just about having good character and treating people the way that you want to be treated and the golden rule.”

Swindell released his latest single, “Some Habits,” in September, after weeks of teasing fans on social media. The “Ain’t Worth The Whiskey” singer revealed that he filmed the music video all in one take — and it marked his first official date with his girlfriend. It remains unclear, however, whether Swindell has something in the works with Wilson. See the tweets below: