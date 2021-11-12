Facebook Group Joins Thousands Of Women Rooting For The Cleveland Browns

Clevelanders are among the most loyal sports fans out there, and many of them bond over rooting for their home teams.

That’s how the Cleveland Browns Women’s Facebook group got started, banding together thousands of female fans to cheer on the team, including “the good, the bad and the ugly years.....for those of us who have endured it all....for those of us tired of men acting like we don't know anything about football,” the private group describes. Robyn Lockner, a member of the group, explained to 19 News that the women-only Facebook group offered members a way to express opinions about their team “without being belittled or name called” by men, which happened in previous groups. “It makes me feel good that I am able to provide such a great experience for other Browns fans,” she said.

It’s no secret that Browns fans (among others) can get rowdy and intense in connection with the game. US Bets recently determined which NFL fans are most likely to start a fight, ranking the top provokers, peacemakers, and figuring out which team’s fans would be most likely to win. The report showed that Cleveland Browns fans made the Top 10 list of fans likely to start a fight, and the Top 10 list of fans most likely to win one.

(Luckily, though, members said the Cleveland Browns Women group remains respectful of others’ opinions).