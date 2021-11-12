Giannis And Mariah Host Diaper Drive In Honor Of Their Second Child

NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and his girlfriend, Mariah Riddlesprigger, are hosting a diaper drive to help families in need in Milwaukee.

According to WISN, Antetokounmpo and Riddlesprigger are hosting the diaper drive to celebrate the birth of their second son, Maverick.

The drive is to help families in need through the Milwaukee Diaper Mission.

They decided early on before having children that they wanted to treat their kids equally and fairly. "Before we started having kids, we said whatever we did for one, we wanted to do for the other," Riddlesprigger told WISN.

Since the parents of two had a baby shower thrown for them with their first son, Liam, Riddlesprigger wanted Maverick to have something special done in his honor as well.

"We have everything we need. We're not wanting for anything, so I was like, 'Let's do something to give back,' and he said, 'OK, we can do that," Riddlesprigger added.

So, to celebrate Maverick, they will help other families in need with "Maverick's Diaper Mission."

"We are so grateful we formed this friendship with Giannis and Mariah," said the founder of the Milwaukee Diaper Mission, Meagan Johnson. "We work with local social service agencies to distribute products to families in need."

The diaper drive will run from November 14 - November 21.

You can also bring diapers to any of these Milwaukee Bucks home games at Fiserv Forum:

Wednesday 11/17: Lakers @ Bucks

Friday 11/19: Thunder @ Bucks

Saturday 11/20: Magic @ Bucks

To donate or see how you can get involved with the diaper drive, click here.