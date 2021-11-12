Here's Where You Can Get The Best Burrito In Georgia

If you’re looking to sink your teeth into a burrito, you probably don’t have to go far to find one — but is it the best burrito in town?

Eat This, Not That! knows that some restaurants are better than others, so the ultimate food content hub used feedback from locals and tourists to pinpoint the best spot to get a burrito in every state — and shared its findings on Thursday (November 11). The report notes:

"Burritos are a classic Mexican dish, invented over 100 years ago by Juan Méndez, a street vendor in Chihuahua, Mexico. There's a flavor combination to suit nearly everyone's taste buds, making burritos one of the most popular Mexican dishes. Plus, who doesn't love to heap on the toppings like guacamole, sour cream, and salsa? (That's a rhetorical question, of course.) And as much as we love huevos rancheros, some mornings, nothing beats a good breakfast burrito.”

So, which one stands out in Georgia? Eat This, Not That! says El Burritol, located in East Ellijay, makes the best one. Here’s why it stands out:

“Tucked away behind a gas station, get your burrito fix at this no-frills stand in East Ellijay. ‘I am Mexican and this place is legit,’ wrote one reviewer. ‘All I can say is WOW.’”

