Here's Where You Can Get The Best Burrito In Ohio

If you’re looking to sink your teeth into a burrito, you probably don’t have to go far to find one — but is it the best burrito in town?

Eat This, Not That! knows that some restaurants are better than others, so the ultimate food content hub used feedback from locals and tourists to pinpoint the best spot to get a burrito in every state — and shared its findings on Thursday (November 11). The report notes:

"Burritos are a classic Mexican dish, invented over 100 years ago by Juan Méndez, a street vendor in Chihuahua, Mexico. There's a flavor combination to suit nearly everyone's taste buds, making burritos one of the most popular Mexican dishes. Plus, who doesn't love to heap on the toppings like guacamole, sour cream, and salsa? (That's a rhetorical question, of course.) And as much as we love huevos rancheros, some mornings, nothing beats a good breakfast burrito.”

So, which one stands out in Ohio? Eat This, Not That! says Mi Burrito Mexican Grill, located in West Chester, makes the best one. Here’s why it stands out:

“A hidden gem in Ohio, Mi Burrito has excellent authentic Mexican food and reviewers say the customer service stands out. One customer who visited the restaurant with his wife wrote that, when they shared it was their first time eating there, ‘[the staff] let us sample almost every component of the burrito.’ He settled on the fully loaded burrito, which he described as ‘about the size of an American football,’ and recommended to any future customers.”

