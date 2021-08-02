These Are The Highest-Rated Mexican Restaurants In Cleveland

It’s likely no surprise that Mexican food is among the most popular in America, and there are plenty of restaurants to choose from.

That’s why fellow foodies have taken to TripAdvisor to rate the best Mexican restaurants.

Stacker also rounded up the Top 20 Mexican restaurants in Cleveland based on TripAdvisor reviews, making the best options even more accessible to people looking for the perfect place to grab a bite to eat. The data journalism hub noted that cuisine has been "cemented" into a "beloved role in U.S. cuisine."

So, which Mexican restaurants are the best ones in Cleveland?

These are the Top 10, according to TripAdvisor:

Find other Mexican restaurants in Cleveland that received high ratings on TripAdvisor here.

See the rest of the Top 20 list from Stacker here.