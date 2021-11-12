Need A Staycation? This Is The Best California City For That

The COVID-19 pandemic gave us all an opportunity to take advantage of what our local towns and cities have to offer. As a result, more Americans are opting for staycations rather than traveling to different states or even countries. Statista surveyed Americans in August 2020 and found that 63% of respondents said they had a staycation.

Staycations aren't all the same either. Some people decide to stay home and relax, while others visit local attractions or take trips to nearby cities. There are some locations in the United States that are perfect for staycations.

TripSavvy found each state's best staycation spot, including California. That honor goes to...

San Luis Obispo!

Nestled right between Los Angeles and San Francisco, you can take an amazing coastal road trip to San Luis Obispo. Here are some places writers recommend if you visit this Central Coast city:

"San Luis Obispo has it all, from the historic Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa and Spanish-style downtown buildings to award-winning wineries like Biddle Ranch Vineyards and Kelsey See Canyon Vineyards. For outdoor lovers, Pismo Beach is just a 15-minute drive away, while nearby Oceano Dunes offers horseback riding, camping, and even driving on the beach. For sweeping views of wildflowers and massive ocean bluffs, spend the day exploring the 8,000-acre Montaña de Oro State Park just west of the city."

