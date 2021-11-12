Need A Staycation? This Is The Best Colorado City For That

The COVID-19 pandemic gave us all an opportunity to take advantage of what our local towns and cities have to offer. As a result, more Americans are opting for staycations rather than traveling to different states or even countries. Statista surveyed Americans in August 2020 and found that 63% of respondents said they had a staycation.

Staycations aren't all the same either. Some people decide to stay home and relax, while others visit local attractions or take trips to nearby cities. There are some locations in the United States that are perfect for staycations.

TripSavvy found each state's best staycation spot, including Colorado. That honor goes to...

Fort Collins!

Writers praised the city for its amazing brewery scene and many outdoor activities, including hiking, biking, fishing, boating, and more.

"Fort Collins is home to more than 20 craft breweries, and produces about 70 percent of Colorado’s beer, so you won’t have trouble finding a pint or a flight in town," according to the website. "Lastly, don’t leave without spending time downtown, also known as Old Town, where you can shop, dine at a few of the 80-plus restaurants, and admire the historic buildings in this charming neighborhood."

Click here to check out more amazing spots for a staycation -- or maybe even a normal vacay!