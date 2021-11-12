Paris Hilton Marries Carter Reum In Star-Studded Ceremony

Several famous faces attended the ceremony, which kicked off a three-night event, to witness the couple say, "I Do," including Kim Kardashian West, Bebe Rexha, Emma Roberts, Paula Abdul and more, per the New York Post. See the photos here.

Hilton shared the first look at her wedding gown on Instagram on Thursday, writing, "My forever begins today... 11/11 #JustMarried #ForeverHiltonReum." In the photo, captured by Jose Villa, she demurely peeks through her sheer veil while showing off her high-neck white gown covered in floral appliqués.