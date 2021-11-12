Paris Hilton Marries Carter Reum In Star-Studded Ceremony
By Sarah Tate
November 12, 2021
Paris Hilton is married!
The socialite-turned-entrepreneur wed venture capitalist Carter Reum in a star-studded ceremony at a private Bel Air estate on Thursday (November 11), a source confirmed to People. The couple, who have been together for two years, got engaged in February.
Several famous faces attended the ceremony, which kicked off a three-night event, to witness the couple say, "I Do," including Kim Kardashian West, Bebe Rexha, Emma Roberts, Paula Abdul and more, per the New York Post. See the photos here.
Hilton shared the first look at her wedding gown on Instagram on Thursday, writing, "My forever begins today... 11/11 #JustMarried #ForeverHiltonReum." In the photo, captured by Jose Villa, she demurely peeks through her sheer veil while showing off her high-neck white gown covered in floral appliqués.
Hilton and Reum are sharing even more of their nuptials in a special 13-part docuseries called Paris in Love, now streaming on Peacock.
The couple got engaged in early 2021 after Reum arranged a trip to "paradise" for Hilton's birthday and popped the question.
"When you find your soulmate, you don't just know it. You feel it," she said at the time, adding, "I said yes to forever. There's no one I'd rather spend forever with."
Congrats to the happy couple!