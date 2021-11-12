Rick Ross Revels In The Rebel Life With Jazmine Sullivan On 'Outlawz'
By Kiyonna Anthony
November 12, 2021
Rick Ross is back with the first single from his upcoming album Richer Than I Ever Been, entitled "Outlawz" -- and he tapped soulful crooner Jazmine Sullivan as well as Atlanta rapper 21 Savage to join him on the sultry track. On the AraabMUZIK and Fabian Marasciullo produced song, Ross and 21 rap about the luxuries and lacks of everyday life, while Jazmine croons on the hook:
“You have the gun, I’ll take the wheel. If you say “Go”, you know I will. And though this love has its flaws. We’re forever outlaws."
Earlier this week, he announced the release date for his 11th studio album via Instagram by sharing a photo of his elegant album cover, which has since gone viral, writing:
"My new album ‘Richer than I ever been’ will be available DEC. 10th 2021. New single ‘OUTLAWZ’ ft@jazminesullivan&@21savage Photo:@jonathanmannion Powered by the machine:@untouchablemmg"
Speaking of viral, the "BMF" rapper recently made headlines again this week after revealing that he bought a $1 million home in Atlanta, just so he can ride by it. On Revolt's new show Assets Over Liabilities, Ross shared:
"Homes was something I was always fascinated about. So me and my homies started coming up to Atlanta. We used to ride by here all the time [we would pull over] and just be like Godd–n. After I got my deal and my situation, I bought a million-dollar home maybe two minutes from here that I still own that’s right around the corner, just so I can ride by it every day while I’m in Atlanta, and that’s what the play was.”
Listen to "Outlawz" above and check out Richer Than I Ever Been available for streaming on December 10th.