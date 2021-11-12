Rick Ross Revels In The Rebel Life With Jazmine Sullivan On 'Outlawz'

Rick Ross is back with the first single from his upcoming album Richer Than I Ever Been, entitled "Outlawz" -- and he tapped soulful crooner Jazmine Sullivan as well as Atlanta rapper 21 Savage to join him on the sultry track. On the AraabMUZIK and Fabian Marasciullo produced song, Ross and 21 rap about the luxuries and lacks of everyday life, while Jazmine croons on the hook:

“You have the gun, I’ll take the wheel. If you say “Go”, you know I will. And though this love has its flaws. We’re forever outlaws."