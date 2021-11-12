Some Marijuana Products In Arizona Recalled Over Possible Contamination

Some marijuana products in Arizona have been recalled over salmonella and mold concerns, reported AZ Family. The Arizona Department of Health Services has issued a voluntary recall of various marijuana products. Traces of salmonella and aspergillus were found in the contaminated products.

Several dispensaries and marijuana-related businesses prompted the call, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. Now, they're asking anyone that may have brought the possibly contaminated products to dispose of them.

Here are the possibly contaminated products:

Baked Bros

Watermelon Syrup, Sugar Cookies, Rose Gold, Dawgy Treats, Pear, Dirty Sprite batch number: BBWS150I-1 product type: ingestible syrup honey, alcohol could possibly be contaminated with salmonella



Toasted

Bettie Paige, Russian Cream, White Rhino, Abracadabra, Boo Berry batch number: VE37BB product type: distallate could possibly be contaminated with aspergillus



No illnesses have been reported so far from the contaminated products. Anyone with contaminated products should not ingest, inhale, or consume them. They should be thrown out immediately.

If anyone has already consumed any of the products above, the Arizona Department of Health Services recommends that you call your health care provider and seek care immediately if it's an emergency.

Click here for a full list of aspergillus symptoms.

Click here for a full list of salmonella symptoms.