Taylor Swift Was 'Not Fun To Be Around' While Recording 'All Too Well'

Recording music is often an emotional and personal experience, one that Taylor Swift knows all too well. While recording her newly-released album, those emotions got the best of her and made her "not fun to be around" for a while.

Swift released Red (Taylor's Version) on Friday (November 12), including a new 10-minute version of "All Too Well." She stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday to discuss the process of recording her new take on the 2012 hit, Yahoo! reports.

"I showed up for rehearsals and I just was really upset, and sad, and everybody could tell, it was really, like, not fun to be around me that day," Swift admitted.

She continued, "So I started playing guitar and just kind of playing the same four chords over and over again. And I just started, kind of, the band sort of joined in, and I started ad-libbing what I was going through, and what I was feeling, and it went on, and the song kept building and building and building in intensity, and the song just wen on for about, you know, 10 to 15 minutes of us doing this."

Check out the video below to see the full segment.