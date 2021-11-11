After Swift announced O'Brien and Sink's casting, fans immediately pointed out the age difference between the two stars. While O'Brien is thirty, Sink is just nineteen. As most Swifties know, this resembles the age difference between Swift, now thirty-one, and her ex-boyfriend Jake Gyllenhaal, now forty. Though Swift has never confirmed who 'All Too Well' is about, it's widely believed to be about her brief romance with the older actor.

Swift has teased the arrival of a ten-minute version of 'All Too Well' on Red (Taylor's Version), which fans believe will be the runtime of the short film. The song, considered by many to be Swift's best, will certainly be a highlight for fans when the re-recorded album arrives on Friday (November 12).

“I’ve always said that the world is a different place for the heartbroken. It moves on a different axis, at a different speed. Time skips backward and forwards fleetingly," Swift previously said of Red. "The heartbroken might go through thousands of micro-emotions a day trying to figure out how to get through it without picking up the phone to hear that old familiar voice."

“In the land of heartbreak, moments of strength, independence, and devil-may-care rebellion are intricately woven together with grief, paralyzing vulnerability, and hopelessness," she continued. "Imagining your future might always take you on a detour back to the past. And this is all to say, that the next album I’ll be releasing is my version of Red.”

As if the album and short film aren't enough, Swift also announced she'll be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on Saturday (November 13). It's definitely Red season.