Taylor Swift Fans Will 'Curl Up Into A Ball' After Watching 'All Too Well'
By Emily Lee
November 11, 2021
Fans will be left feeling like a crumpled-up piece of paper after watching Taylor Swift's highly anticipated short film for the expanded version of 'All Too Well' off Red (Taylor's Version). At least, Swift sure seems to think so.
On Thursday (November 11), Swift took to Instagram to share the poster for 'All Too Well' with her followers. In her caption, she advised curling up into a ball as you watch. Oof. This one is definitely going to hit Swifties right in the feels.
"Shot on 35mm film with cinematography by the brilliant [Rina Yang]," Swift wrote. "Plan your watch parties or grab your blanket and curl up into a ball. However you want to watch All Too Well The Short Film, it’ll be out tomorrow on YouTube at 7pm Eastern."
The poster sees stars Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink pressing their foreheads together in what appears to be the front seat of a car. In the first teaser for the short film, a car drives down a country road with bright orange and red foliage in the background.
After Swift announced O'Brien and Sink's casting, fans immediately pointed out the age difference between the two stars. While O'Brien is thirty, Sink is just nineteen. As most Swifties know, this resembles the age difference between Swift, now thirty-one, and her ex-boyfriend Jake Gyllenhaal, now forty. Though Swift has never confirmed who 'All Too Well' is about, it's widely believed to be about her brief romance with the older actor.
Swift has teased the arrival of a ten-minute version of 'All Too Well' on Red (Taylor's Version), which fans believe will be the runtime of the short film. The song, considered by many to be Swift's best, will certainly be a highlight for fans when the re-recorded album arrives on Friday (November 12).
“I’ve always said that the world is a different place for the heartbroken. It moves on a different axis, at a different speed. Time skips backward and forwards fleetingly," Swift previously said of Red. "The heartbroken might go through thousands of micro-emotions a day trying to figure out how to get through it without picking up the phone to hear that old familiar voice."
“In the land of heartbreak, moments of strength, independence, and devil-may-care rebellion are intricately woven together with grief, paralyzing vulnerability, and hopelessness," she continued. "Imagining your future might always take you on a detour back to the past. And this is all to say, that the next album I’ll be releasing is my version of Red.”
As if the album and short film aren't enough, Swift also announced she'll be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on Saturday (November 13). It's definitely Red season.