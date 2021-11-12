This Arizona 'Landscape Hotel' Is The First Of Its Kind In North America

A new hotel will be opening soon in Arizona, and it's unlike anything in the country, reported AZ Family. Ambiente, which opens in January, will be North America's first "landscape hotel."

The hotel is made up of atriums, which are glass cubes. It has 40 atriums spread out over the property. Each one sits on stilts and is elevated to get the perfect view of the nearby red rocks. All of the atriums' glass is tinted so that it reflects the landscape and makes it nearly impossible to see into the rooms.

Jennifer May of the Sedona-based developer family Two Sister Bosses said:

"We're actually flipping the whole concept of what a hotel is inside out because most properties will come in and they'll build an environment for you to be in and to enjoy. We wanted to actually turn that inside out and let the environment of what Sedona is and all of this beauty be what is brought into your room."

Each atrium has a king-sized bed, a shower, a soaker tub, a wine dispenser, and a private rooftop deck for sunbathing or stargazing.

