This Is The Best Place To Get A Burrito In All Of Arizona

By Ginny Reese

November 12, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Mexican food is one of the most popular cuisines in America. There are tons of places in every city to get tacos, nachos, and burritos. But some are better than others.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each states' best burrito. The website states, "We searched high and low to find the best burrito in every American state. Thanks to reviews and feedback from locals and tourists alike, we put together a definitive list of the best spot to get a truly delicious burrito, all across the U.S."

According to the list the best place to get a burrito in Arizona is at PHX Burrito House in Phoenix.

Here's what the website says about the burrito eatery:

"You can't go wrong at PHX Burrito House, but the carne asada burrito and the build-your-own breakfast burritos are especially popular among customers.
"I have never had a carne asada burrito this good from a restaurant before! I cannot describe it other than wow," raved one reviewer, while another described it as their 'personal heaven.'"

Click here to check out the full list of each state's best place to get a burrito.

Breakfast burritos served all day! #bombjustbomb #baconlove #phxlove

Posted by Phoenix Burrito House on Monday, November 8, 2021
