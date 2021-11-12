This Is The Best Place To Get A Burrito In All Of Oklahoma

Mexican food is one of the most popular cuisines in America. There are tons of places in every city to get tacos, nachos, and burritos. But some are better than others.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each states' best burrito. The website states, "We searched high and low to find the best burrito in every American state. Thanks to reviews and feedback from locals and tourists alike, we put together a definitive list of the best spot to get a truly delicious burrito, all across the U.S."

According to the list the best place to get a burrito in Oklahoma is at Burrito Grill in Blanchard.

Here's what the website says about the burrito eatery:

Burrito Grill's slogan is "Home of the 1 lb Burrito." Enough said!

"The burrito is simple but delicious, made from rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, salsa, and your choice of meat. It's also available as a bowl if you're looking for a low-carb option.

"Burritos are huge and juicy and made of fresh ingredients!" wrote a local reviewer."

