This Is The Best Place To Get A Burrito In All Of Texas

Mexican food is one of the most popular cuisines in America. There are tons of places in every city to get tacos, nachos, and burritos. But some are better than others.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each states' best burrito. The website states, "We searched high and low to find the best burrito in every American state. Thanks to reviews and feedback from locals and tourists alike, we put together a definitive list of the best spot to get a truly delicious burrito, all across the U.S."

According to the list the best place to get a burrito in Texas is at Taqueria El Crucero in Waco.

Here's what the website says about the burrito eatery:

"Finding the very best burrito in Texas is an undeniably difficult task—after all, the state's Mexican food is to die for. But head to Taqueria El Crucero in Waco if you want to be seriously wowed by the burritos.

"Great burritos for a great price," wrote one reviewer. "The food is delicious and flavorful—you can't beat it." Another said the $7 Oso burrito is their go-to; it's stuffed with rice, whole beans, and chile verde, and topped with Oso sauce and shredded cheese. Another recommended the Campesino Burrito with sausage. You can't go wrong with the breakfast burritos, either."

