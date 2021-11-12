This Is The Best Place To Get A Burrito In All Of Utah

Mexican food is one of the most popular cuisines in America. There are tons of places in every city to get tacos, nachos, and burritos. But some are better than others.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each states' best burrito. The website states, "We searched high and low to find the best burrito in every American state. Thanks to reviews and feedback from locals and tourists alike, we put together a definitive list of the best spot to get a truly delicious burrito, all across the U.S."

According to the list the best place to get a burrito in Utah is at the Red Iguana 1 & 2 in Salt Lake City.

Here's what the website says about the burrito eatery:

"This festive Mexican food restaurant has two locations in Salt Lake City and both boast 'delectable' burritos on the menus. In fact, many local reviewers say they're regulars because they can't get enough of the amazing food. They describe the burritos as 'outstanding,' 'delicious,' and 'fantastic.'"

Click here to check out the full list of each state's best place to get a burrito.