This Massachusetts Restaurant Is The Best Roadside Diner In The State
By Jason Hall
November 12, 2021
A Worcester restaurant has been credited as one of the best roadside diners in the U.S.
LoveFood.com compiled a nationwide list of "most charming roadside diner in every state" which included Miss Worcester Diner as the top choice for Massachusetts.
"Festive might be the best word to describe the look and atmosphere of Bayside Skillet, which has been a top all-day dining destination here for more than 30 years," LoveFood.com wrote. "There's also one with egg dishes and another focused on burgers. In fact there are many more items on the menu than there are seats, with around a dozen perches at the counter and five booths. Everything is delicious, and the fun, homely décor is a winner too."
Here's the full list of the most charming roadside diners in every state per LoveFood.com:
- Alabama: The Detailed Diner, Robertsdale
- Alaska: Sami's City Diner, Anchorage
- Arizona: Delgadillo's Snow Cap, Seligman
- Arkansas: The Purple Cow Restaurant, Little Rock
- California: Patrick's Roadhouse, Santa Monica:
- Colorado: Steuben's, Denver
- Connecticut: Olympia Diner, Newington
- Delaware: Lucky's Coffee Shop, Wilmington
- Florida: Big Pink, Miami
- Georgia: Marietta Diner, Marietta
- Hawaii: Rock Island Cafe, Honolulu
- Idaho: The Rusty Lantern Diner, Ucon
- Illinois: Little Goat Diner, Chicago
- Indiana: Oasis Diner, Plainfield
- Iowa: Pullman Bar & Diner, Iowa City
- Kansas: Gella's Diner, Hays
- Kentucky: Rick's White Light Diner, Frankfort
- Louisiana: Dodson Roadside Cafe and Creamery, Dodson
- Maine: Palace Diner, Biddeford
- Maryland: Bayside Skillet, Ocean City
- Miss Worcester Diner, Worcester
- Michigan: Fleetwood Diner, Ann Arbor
- Minnesota: Al's Breakfast, Minneapolis
- Mississippi: Mammy's Cupboard, Natchez
- Missouri: Broadway Diner, Columbia
- Montana: Betty's Diner, Polson
- Nebraska: Mel's Diner, Fremont
- Nevada: Southwest Diner, Boulder City
- New Hampshire: Hi-Way Diner, Hooksett
- New Jersey: Tops Diner, Harrison
- New Mexico: Frontier Restaurant, Albuquerque
- New York: Phoenicia Diner, Phoenicia
- North Carolina: The Highway Diner, Rocky Mount
- North Dakota: Kroll's Diner, Fargo
- Ohio: Buckeye Express Diner, Bellville
- Oklahoma: Sherri's Diner, Oklahoma City
- Oregon: The Daily Feast, Portland
- Pennsylvania: Pamela's Diner, Pittsburgh
- Rhode Island: Haven Brothers Diner, Providence
- South Carolina: Beacon Drive-In, Spartanburg
- South Dakota: Sugar Shack, Deadwood
- Tennessee: The Arcade Restaurant, Memphis
- Texas: The Big Texan Steak Ranch, Amarillo
- Utah: The Park Café, Salt Lake City
- Vermont: The Blue Benn, Bennington
- Virginia: Pink Cadillac Diner, Natural Bridge
- Washington: Twede's Café, North Bend
- West Virginia: The Poky Dot, Fairmont
- Wisconsin: Monty's Blue Plate Diner, Madison
- Wyoming: Johnny J's Diner, Casper