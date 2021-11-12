This Massachusetts Restaurant Is The Best Roadside Diner In The State

By Jason Hall

November 12, 2021

Diner Sign in Red Neon, Roadside Restaurant, Retro 1950's
Photo: Getty Images

A Worcester restaurant has been credited as one of the best roadside diners in the U.S.

LoveFood.com compiled a nationwide list of "most charming roadside diner in every state" which included Miss Worcester Diner as the top choice for Massachusetts.

"Festive might be the best word to describe the look and atmosphere of Bayside Skillet, which has been a top all-day dining destination here for more than 30 years," LoveFood.com wrote. "There's also one with egg dishes and another focused on burgers. In fact there are many more items on the menu than there are seats, with around a dozen perches at the counter and five booths. Everything is delicious, and the fun, homely décor is a winner too."

Here's the full list of the most charming roadside diners in every state per LoveFood.com:

  1. Alabama: The Detailed Diner, Robertsdale
  2. Alaska: Sami's City Diner, Anchorage
  3. Arizona: Delgadillo's Snow Cap, Seligman
  4. Arkansas: The Purple Cow Restaurant, Little Rock
  5. California: Patrick's Roadhouse, Santa Monica:
  6. Colorado: Steuben's, Denver
  7. Connecticut: Olympia Diner, Newington
  8. Delaware: Lucky's Coffee Shop, Wilmington
  9. Florida: Big Pink, Miami
  10. Georgia: Marietta Diner, Marietta
  11. Hawaii: Rock Island Cafe, Honolulu
  12. Idaho: The Rusty Lantern Diner, Ucon
  13. Illinois: Little Goat Diner, Chicago
  14. Indiana: Oasis Diner, Plainfield
  15. Iowa: Pullman Bar & Diner, Iowa City
  16. Kansas: Gella's Diner, Hays
  17. Kentucky: Rick's White Light Diner, Frankfort
  18. Louisiana: Dodson Roadside Cafe and Creamery, Dodson
  19. Maine: Palace Diner, Biddeford
  20. Maryland: Bayside Skillet, Ocean City
  21. Miss Worcester Diner, Worcester
  22. Michigan: Fleetwood Diner, Ann Arbor
  23. Minnesota: Al's Breakfast, Minneapolis
  24. Mississippi: Mammy's Cupboard, Natchez
  25. Missouri: Broadway Diner, Columbia
  26. Montana: Betty's Diner, Polson
  27. Nebraska: Mel's Diner, Fremont
  28. Nevada: Southwest Diner, Boulder City
  29. New Hampshire: Hi-Way Diner, Hooksett
  30. New Jersey: Tops Diner, Harrison
  31. New Mexico: Frontier Restaurant, Albuquerque
  32. New York: Phoenicia Diner, Phoenicia
  33. North Carolina: The Highway Diner, Rocky Mount
  34. North Dakota: Kroll's Diner, Fargo
  35. Ohio: Buckeye Express Diner, Bellville
  36. Oklahoma: Sherri's Diner, Oklahoma City
  37. Oregon: The Daily Feast, Portland
  38. Pennsylvania: Pamela's Diner, Pittsburgh
  39. Rhode Island: Haven Brothers Diner, Providence
  40. South Carolina: Beacon Drive-In, Spartanburg
  41. South Dakota: Sugar Shack, Deadwood
  42. Tennessee: The Arcade Restaurant, Memphis
  43. Texas: The Big Texan Steak Ranch, Amarillo
  44. Utah: The Park Café, Salt Lake City
  45. Vermont: The Blue Benn, Bennington
  46. Virginia: Pink Cadillac Diner, Natural Bridge
  47. Washington: Twede's Café, North Bend
  48. West Virginia: The Poky Dot, Fairmont
  49. Wisconsin: Monty's Blue Plate Diner, Madison
  50. Wyoming: Johnny J's Diner, Casper
