This North Carolina City Has The Most UFO Sightings In The State

By Sarah Tate

November 12, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Sightings of unidentified flying objects — whether you call them UFOs, flying saucers or just a big hoax — have been reported around the country for decades. In recent years, there has been an increase in the number of sightings and even reports from the U.S. government seemingly confirming their existence.

While some strange sightings high in the sky could have a logical explanation, such as a shooting star or an airplane passing overhead, other objects in the sky cannot be easily identified.

Using data from the "UFO Sightings Desk Reference," 24/7 Wall St compiled a list of the Top 50 cities in the U.S. that have the most reports of unidentified flying objects, and one town in the Tar Heel State made the cut.

So which city in North Carolina has some of the most reported sightings of UFOs in the country?

Wilmington

This town near the coast was the only one in the state to snag a spot on the list, coming in at Number 16 with a total of 197 reported sightings. The rankings are based on the number of reported sightings per 100,000 residents.

Here are the Top 10 cities with the most UFO sightings:

  1. Sedona, Arizona
  2. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
  3. North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
  4. Patterson, California
  5. Naples, Florida
  6. Tinley Park, Illinois
  7. Sarasota, Florida
  8. Pensacola, Florida
  9. Santa Fe, New Mexico
  10. Bellingham, Washington

Check out the full list here and see which cities report the most sightings of UFOs.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices