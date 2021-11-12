This Sacramento Restaurant Serves The Best Fried Chicken In California

Crunchy, crispy, juicy. Those words and much more define a classic comfort food in America: fried chicken.

People love to enjoy it as drumsticks, breasts, in a sandwich, and many other dishes. Whether you're cooking it at home or picking it up from your favorite restaurant, you can't go wrong.

Speaking of restaurants, Mashed put out a list of the best places to grab some fried chicken in each state. Where's the best fried chicken in California?

According to the website, that honor goes to...

South!

This is what Mashed had to say about the Sacramento-based restaurant:

"N'Gina Guyton, the general manager of South, was born in New Orleans, and this brilliant woman has successfully brought the best of Southern cuisine to Sacramento, California. While you can find everything from Creole Seafood Linguine to Sweet Potato Pie on their menu, it's their fried chicken that takes top billing — and for good reason. It's amazingly tender and truly finger-lickin' good. No matter where you go, you simply can't find better fried chicken anywhere in the state of California."