Utah Man Accused Of Handing Out THC-Laced Gummies To Coworkers

By Ginny Reese

November 12, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

A Box Elder County man is being accused of giving gummies that were laced with THC to his coworkers, reported ABC 4. Some of the coworkers even needed medical treatment as a result of consuming the gummy candies.

28-year-old Christian Cabrera is being accused of five counts of surreptitious administering of certain substances, according to an official arrest affidavit.

According to police, Cabrera put the THC-laced gummy candies in a bag along with some gummy life savers. He then began sharing them with his coworkers. The THC gummy candies were explained as "an assortment of gummy candies placed in the same bag as the Life Savers."

Five of the workers ate the gummy candies, believing that they were just normal candy.

Shortly after consuming the gummy candies, all five of the coworkers "began to experience a high," according to police. Some of the coworkers had to be taken to receive medical treatment for adverse reactions.

All five charges that Cabrera is being accused of are third-degree felonies. There have not been any formal charges filed yet.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices