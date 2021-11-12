Utah Man Accused Of Handing Out THC-Laced Gummies To Coworkers

A Box Elder County man is being accused of giving gummies that were laced with THC to his coworkers, reported ABC 4. Some of the coworkers even needed medical treatment as a result of consuming the gummy candies.

28-year-old Christian Cabrera is being accused of five counts of surreptitious administering of certain substances, according to an official arrest affidavit.

According to police, Cabrera put the THC-laced gummy candies in a bag along with some gummy life savers. He then began sharing them with his coworkers. The THC gummy candies were explained as "an assortment of gummy candies placed in the same bag as the Life Savers."

Five of the workers ate the gummy candies, believing that they were just normal candy.

Shortly after consuming the gummy candies, all five of the coworkers "began to experience a high," according to police. Some of the coworkers had to be taken to receive medical treatment for adverse reactions.