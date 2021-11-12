On November 12, 2014, Chris Cornell and his son Christopher Nicholas Cornell had an epic hallway father-son jam session, and his daughter Toni snapped a pic. Now, Vicky Cornell's sharing the adorable moment with the world.

"On this day… my boys- my loves rocking out together ❤️" she captioned the Instagram post. At the time, Christopher was 9 years old. It was two-and-a-half years before Chris' death.

Vicky loves sharing old footage of Chris and their kids. Toni turned 17 in September, and she celebrated her daughter's birthday by sharing never-before-seen home movies soundtracked by the father-daughter duo's now-famous cover of Sinead O'Connor's "Nothing Compares 2 U."

See Vicky's latest throwback post below.