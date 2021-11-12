Vicky Cornell Shares Throwback Photo Of Chris Cornell Jamming With His Son
By Katrina Nattress
November 13, 2021
On November 12, 2014, Chris Cornell and his son Christopher Nicholas Cornell had an epic hallway father-son jam session, and his daughter Toni snapped a pic. Now, Vicky Cornell's sharing the adorable moment with the world.
"On this day… my boys- my loves rocking out together ❤️" she captioned the Instagram post. At the time, Christopher was 9 years old. It was two-and-a-half years before Chris' death.
Vicky loves sharing old footage of Chris and their kids. Toni turned 17 in September, and she celebrated her daughter's birthday by sharing never-before-seen home movies soundtracked by the father-daughter duo's now-famous cover of Sinead O'Connor's "Nothing Compares 2 U."
See Vicky's latest throwback post below.
Though Soundgarden haven't announced any plans to tour without their late frontman, Brandi Carlile recently said she would love to be the band's next lead singer.
During a visit to the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, Carlile said she “would make the time” to tour with the band.
“I am such a Chris Cornell fan. I loved him so much. I was so devastated when he left us,” she said before adding that she and her bandmates the Hanseroth twins “are inextricably linked to Soundgarden for life. They were our heroes.”