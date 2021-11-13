Kanye West Addresses Taylor Swift Stage Rush In New Interview

After storming the stage when Taylor Swift was awarded the Best Female Video Award at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, Kanye West shares that he had needed to flee the country. The infamous moment saw him take to the stage as Swift was delivering her acceptance speech, saying, "Taylor, imma let you finish, but Beyoncé had the best video of all time."

While sitting down with Drink Champs for part two of their interview with the rapper, West touched on what happened after the cameras stopped rolling. The rapper went on a "personal exile" to Japan, explaining "All of America hate me, 'you was wrong! You wrong for this one! You won't win this!' Everybody telling me, 'you shouldn't have run on stage. You were rude, God forbid!'" the rapper said.

West's Drink Champs interview also saw him addressing his mental health and how other people perceive him. The rapper has been open about his diagnosis with bipolar disorder, and the stigmas he faces along with it. He comments that detractors will brush him off with the construct that he's "crazy," to which he says, "And I could do all these things... and I'm a tell you like this, for Britney Spears for anybody.... okay, 'I'm crazy, but what y'all gonna do about it?'"

The first half of West's Drink Champs interview saw the rapper stating that he regrets signing Big Sean and making digs at Vice President Kamala Harris. He also made allegations against producer Just Blaze, who worked on the second half of Jay-Z's 2001 record, The Blueprint. West claimed that Just Blaze and been "a copycat," and produced the second half of The Blueprint to copy what he had done for the first half. Jay-Z addressed West's comments, stating "I think everyone created for this project."