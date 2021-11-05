Kanye West Says He Regrets Signing Big Sean, Slams Drake & Kamala Harris

Kanye West let it all out during his appearance on Drink Champs with NORE and DJ EFN on Thursday. In his first interview since dropping DONDA back in August, Ye drank, smoked and dished on everything from beefing with Drake, his thoughts on Kamala Harris and Big Sean leaving his GOOD Music label.

When asked which of his label signees he preferred --- Pusha T or Big Sean --- the Grammy Award winning rapper, who recently changed his name to Ye', told the hosts that the worst thing he ever did was sign Big Sean.