Kendrick Lamar Makes Epic Return To The Stage

Kendrick Lamar made an epic return to the stage on Friday night (November 12) as the headline performer for the Day 'N Las Vegas festival.

Draped in all white, the "Humble" rapper spared no vibe or bar for fans who had him trending on Twitter because of the performance, which is the first headline set he's given since he confirmed new music is on the way.

During the set, the rapper dedicated a live rendition of "Sing About Me" to world peace and love.

"Let's give peace to the world, y'all," he said on stage, surrounded by a kids, ballerinas, and models. "We're going to do this one for love," he added before going into the song.