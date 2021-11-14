Police Tell Chris Daughtry's Family Daughter's Death Is A Homicide

Chris Daughtry and his wife Deanna shared emotional tributes to their 25-year-old daughter Hannah who was found dead in her Nashville home on Friday (November 12).

According to reports, Hannah's death is now being investigated as a homicide and her boyfriend, Bobby Jolly, was arrested by local authorities over the weekend, though police did not confirm why he was arrested the same day her body was found.

"I am still processing the last 24 hours," the singer wrote on Instagram under a photo of Hannah.



"I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken. I just recently lost my mother to cancer but I was blessed with the chance to say goodbye and I was processing it privately. We never got to say goodbye to our precious Hannah and it's another huge hit to our family."