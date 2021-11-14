Police Tell Chris Daughtry's Family Daughter's Death Is A Homicide

By Regina Park

November 14, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Chris Daughtry and his wife Deanna shared emotional tributes to their 25-year-old daughter Hannah who was found dead in her Nashville home on Friday (November 12).

According to reports, Hannah's death is now being investigated as a homicide and her boyfriend, Bobby Jolly, was arrested by local authorities over the weekend, though police did not confirm why he was arrested the same day her body was found.

"I am still processing the last 24 hours," the singer wrote on Instagram under a photo of Hannah.

"I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken. I just recently lost my mother to cancer but I was blessed with the chance to say goodbye and I was processing it privately. We never got to say goodbye to our precious Hannah and it's another huge hit to our family."

Hannah's mother, Deanna also captioned a post with photos of her daughter, writing, "My first born. I love you endlessly Hannah. Our family would like to thank you all for the outpouring of love as we grieve the loss of our daughter Hannah."

"We are waiting the autopsy results to determine how Hannah sustained the injuries that caused her death. Our hearts are broken," she added.

Hannah and her brother Griffin are Deanna's children from a previous relationship. Chris and Deanna share 10-year-old twins Adalynn Rose and Noah James together.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices