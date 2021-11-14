The Lumineers are gearing up to release their new album Brightside, and its title track features lyrics about doing mushrooms (psilocybin): "I was stranded in the bed, you were listenin’ to 'The Dark Side of the Moon' / I could barely see your eyes, Psilocybin in a hotel room."

In a lengthy Instagram post, frontman Wesley Schultz revealed that not only were those lines autobiographical, but that getting too high with his wife actually ended up saving his marriage.

After explaining how he and his wife Brandy were supposed to go on a special trip to Mexico when he got home from tour, but he couldn't get himself to go on another plane after 18 months on the road, Wesley said he suggested taking a road trip instead. They drove to Telluride, Colorado, but Brandy was pretty mad at him. "It was one of the biggest arguments we’ve ever had in our 11 years together," he recalled.

"The 2nd night there, we’d brought some mushrooms from home that Brandy told me were quite old - so we needed to take more to have the desired effect," Wesley wrote. "She covered a whole slice of pizza with them and told me to EAT UP, which I did... This was a little Slice-of-Revenge because these mushrooms were just fine - we attempted to go out on the town but they kicked in rather hard and we immediately turned back to the low stimulation of our hotel room, as it was the middle of winter and freezing (we’d otherwise be in the woods)."

"Brandy had never really sat down and listened to Pink Floyd’s 'The Dark Side of the Moon' - so we listened to that on repeat," he continued. “'The light in your eyes, and waves on the ceiling' - It was such a beautiful experience in that hotel room together, coming out of such a tough time for both of us."

The couple that trips together, stays together!

Brightside is slated for a January 14, 2022 release. Read Wesley's full story below.