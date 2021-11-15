Carly Pearce, Jimmie Allen & More To Sing During CMA Country Christmas Show

Christmas is around the corner, and country stars are gearing up to celebrate the holiday season with some of the most festive songs.

The Country Music Association announced its lineup for the 12th annual CMA Country Christmas, featuring first-time hosts Gabby Barrett and Carly Pearce. The annual holiday show will be packed with “festive performances and cozy holiday moments” from Jimmie Allen with Louis York & The Shindellas, BRELAND, Brett Eldredge, Lady A, Pistol Annies, Carrie Underwood and Lainey Wilson. Two student musicians from Nashville School of the Arts and FH Jenkins Preparatory School will join Barrett and Pearce for a performance (Truman Eltringham, 17, and Carter Hammonds, 8, respectively), the CMA announced.

Barrett, the most nominated female at the CMA awards this year, gushed that this is her “FAVORITE time of the year.” Pearce, the reigning CMA Female Vocalist of the Year, is also “SO thrilled” to host the show with Barrett. CMA Country Christmas launched in 2010, and ever since, has rang “in the holiday season annually with a show full of festive classics and one-of-a-kind musical performances,” according to the CMA.

CMA Country Christmas, which is filmed in Nashville, is slated to air on ABC on Monday, November 29 at 8 p.m. ET.

Check out a sneak peek of what you can expect here: