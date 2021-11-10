Ashley McBryde Steps In To Translate For Shocked Carly Pearce After CMA Win

Carly Pearce was so excited to win the Female Vocalist of the Year at the 2021 CMA Awards that she needed a hand from a fellow artist.

Pearce could hardly contain herself when she won the award on Wednesday night (November 10). She was nominated for the award with Gabby Barrett, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde and Maren Morris. “I really didn’t think this was gonna happen,” Pearce admitted when she made her way to the stage, struggling to contain the tears streaming down her face.

That’s when McBryde stepped in.

McBryde took matters into her own hands when Pearce took a moment to collect her thoughts, translating: “What she meant to say was — there’s a lot of love, respect and admiration in this category…” and Pearce was honored to earn the award. She's had “a crazy year, and I just want you guys to know this means everything to me,” an emotional Pearce told the audience as she accepted her award. Country music saved me at a time I needed it, and I just want you guys to know that this is all I’ve ever wanted in the entire world... Thank you so much.”