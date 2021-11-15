Death Of Chris Daughtry's Daughter Not Being Investigated As Homicide

Chris Daughtry and his family continue to mourn the loss of his 25-year-old daughter, Hannah. She was found dead in her Tennessee home on Friday (November 12).

Though sources close to the tragic event first told TMZ the death was being investigated as a homicide, that is reportedly not the case. According to TMZ’s latest report, prosecutors are not yet ruling Hannah's passing as a homicide.

“This is a death investigation and any attempt to classify it as a homicide investigation at this time is premature and irresponsible,” the 8th District Tennessee D.A. told the outlet.

Hannah's boyfriend, Bobby Jolly, was arrested on the same day her body was discovered. As of now, he has not been named as a suspect or a person of interest in the investigation into Hannah’s death.

"I am still processing the last 24 hours," the 'Over You' singer wrote on Instagram after news of Hannah's passing broke. "I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken. I just recently lost my mother to cancer but I was blessed with the chance to say goodbye and I was processing it privately. We never got to say goodbye to our precious Hannah and it's another huge hit to our family."



Deanna Daughtry also paid tribute to her late daughter on social media. "My firstborn. I love you endlessly Hannah. Our family would like to thank you all for the outpouring of love as we grieve the loss of our daughter Hannah," she wrote. "We are awaiting the autopsy results to determine how Hannah sustained the injuries that caused her death. Our hearts are broken."

In addition to her parents, Hannah leaves behind two brothers, Griffin and Noah, and a sister, Adalynn. Rest in peace, Hannah.