Doorbell Video Shows Man Saving California Family's Pets, Home From Fire

Thanks to a jogger passing through a California neighborhood, a family's pets and home were saved from a fire, according to KKTV. The Polito family just installed a Ring doorbell camera in their Scotts Valley house, but they weren't prepared for what happened while they were out of town.

Courtney Polito says their garage caught on fire, and she was able to hear the smoke alarms going off through the camera. What made matters worse is that four family pets were inside the residence at the time.

That's when the jogger showed up.

“Hello, do you see there’s smoke coming out of the top of your house?” a man says in the doorbell video. Courtney Polito says she gave the man a code to enter the home and save two dachshunds, a rabbit, and a cat. He also called 911, and firefighters pulled up in time to contain the fire to the garage.

“The fire department said 10 more minutes and the house would have been gone,” Courtney Polito told reporters.

The grateful family wanted to thank the unknown jogger, but he took off before they got his name. Tony Polito, Courtney's husband, says it takes "special kind of person" to be that heroic.

“I just want to thank him so much and let him know how thankful we are," Courtney Polito says. "My kids, myself, my husband, we would be devastated if we lost our pets, let alone our home,”