Drake's 'Take Care' Turns 10: Seven Moments That Prove Nothing Was The Same

By Kiyonna Anthony

November 15, 2021

It's been ten years since Drake dropped one of his most critically acclaimed bodies of work with his second studio album Take Care. The project featured guest appearances from The Weeknd, Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar, Birdman, Nicki Minaj, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, and André 3000 -- and went on to win Drake his first Grammy for Rap Album of the Year.

Die-hard Drizzy fans often argue that the Canadian rapper's sophomore effort is one of the best (if not, thee best) album in his musical catalogue. From drunk voicemails to strip club anthems, Take Care acted as the soundtrack for a different time in life. Another era.

After one Twitter user asked, "What’s your favorite drake album and why is it Take Care?", another replied:

"Cause Take Care spoke on my life at that time. If Drake can’t do nothing else, he provides relatability. The emotional attachment/nostalgia people have to music, tv shows, and movies??? Drake will forever have a fanbase."

A decade later and the 6 God is still breaking records and creating waves, just as he said he would in 2011.

With this record, I knew I couldn’t talk about “Oh, I miss my old friends.” On Thank Me Later I said something like “I wish wasn’t famous. I wish I was still in school.” At that time that was really how I felt. But when I listen back to it… I’m more confident now. I just got my mother into a nice apartment. And my friends all have money and they’re getting their own places. I can’t do another album about wanting to go backwards. This album is about living it and owning it and letting you know exactly what I go through. I’m proud of who I’ve evolved into, for sure."

In honor of the 10th anniversary of Take Care, take look at some nostalgic moments from that era that prove nothing was the same.

YOLO was born

"Don't Drake & Drive" era

Drake Hearts Rihanna

Drake on tour with his friend, and Rih's current beau ASAP Rocky.

Drake & J. Cole hung out and collaborated often.

25 year-old Drake, rocking an Afro in Brooklyn, fresh from recording Take Care

Young Drake, who rarely does interviews now, was all smiles while talking about his mentor and YMCMB CEO Lil Wayne

