Julio Lugo, Former World Series Champion Shortstop, Dead At 45: Report

Former Major League Baseball shortstop Julio Lugo, who played an integral role on the Boston Red Sox's 2007 World Series championship team, has reportedly died at the age of 45.

ESPN's Enrique Rojas reports Lugo is presumed to have died of a heart attack, according to members of his family.

"Julio Lugo's family told me of the death of the former MLB player, presumably due to a heart attack. Lugo was 45 years old. #RIP," Rojas tweeted on Monday (November 15).

Lugo was set to celebrate his 46th birthday on Tuesday (November 16).

The Dominican Republic native played shortstop for seven MLB teams during his 12-year MLB career: the Houston Astros (2000-03; the Tampa Bay [Devil] Rays (2003-06); the Los Angeles Dodgers (2006); the Boston Red Sox (2007-09); the St. Louis Cardinals (2009); the Baltimore Orioles (2010); and the Atlanta Braves (2011).