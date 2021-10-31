Jerry Remy, Former MLB Player And Beloved Red Sox Broadcaster, Dead At 68

Former Major League Baseball second baseman and longtime Boston Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy died Sunday (October 31) at the age of 68, following a lengthy public battle with cancer.

Remy, a native of Fall River, Massachusetts, stepped away from his role as the Red Sox's color analysts for New England Sports Network (NESN) in August to undergo treatment for lung cancer after multiple prior battles with the disease, CBS Boston reports.

Remy said he experienced shortness of breath while calling the third inning of the Red Sox's game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park on June 11.

The 68-year-old was then admitted to Massachusetts General Hospital, released on June 16 and returned to the broadcast booth on June 20, before eventually stepping away again the following month.

Remy's last public appearance came when he threw out the ceremonal first pitch prior to Boston's American League Wild Card Game against the arch rival New York Yankees, which resulted in the Red Sox advancing to the American League Division Series, last month.

Remy, known affectionately as "Rem Dawg," was described as a speedy second baseman during his MLB playing career, which included stints with the then-California Angels (1975-77) and Red Sox (1978-84), before initially joining NESN as a broadcaster in 1988.

Remy teamed with Red Sox play-by-play man Don Orsillo from 2001-15, which saw the duo win four New England Emmy awards, while Remy was voted Massachusetts' favorite sports announcer by Sports Illustrated in 2004.

Remy had since worked alongside Dave O'Brien dating back to the 2016 MLB season.