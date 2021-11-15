Kash Doll Has Baby Shower In Detroit, Lil Kim Attends
By Hannah DeRuyter
November 15, 2021
Detroit rapper and actress Kash Doll had a baby shower over the weekend at the Detroit Pistons training facility.
Arriving in style, the "Ice Me Out" rapper wore a stunning dress with gold embellishments covering the sheer top half of her dress, which perfectly showed off her baby bump.
Of the many attendees there to celebrate Kash Doll and her first baby, Lil Kim showed up in all blue and rocked denim over the knee heels.
After the baby shower was over, Kash Doll posted on her Instagram story showing the gifts her baby was showered with. Among those gifts were a Rolex, a tennis chain, an everyday chain with a photo of Kash Doll's dad on it, diamond earrings and a gold bracelet.
Back in September Kash Doll announced that she and Tracy T were having a baby via Instagram and on November 4, she announced the gender of her baby, revealing that she is having a boy.
In her Instagram post announcing the gender, she wrote:
"When normally I’ll b sad on 11/4 cause it’s my pops bday…. I’m filled with joy. God and my pops blessed me with a boy!!! Imma boy mom!! i kno my dad gonna in my baby boy in a lot of way… I’m too trill y’all the world needed a male version of me! And Tracy but whatever lol (O and yea 50 called me last year on this date to tell me i had my bmf role just so y’all know how my daddy be working) baby shower coming soon…Instagram we having a boy."