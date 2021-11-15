Kash Doll Has Baby Shower In Detroit, Lil Kim Attends

Detroit rapper and actress Kash Doll had a baby shower over the weekend at the Detroit Pistons training facility.

Arriving in style, the "Ice Me Out" rapper wore a stunning dress with gold embellishments covering the sheer top half of her dress, which perfectly showed off her baby bump.

Of the many attendees there to celebrate Kash Doll and her first baby, Lil Kim showed up in all blue and rocked denim over the knee heels.

After the baby shower was over, Kash Doll posted on her Instagram story showing the gifts her baby was showered with. Among those gifts were a Rolex, a tennis chain, an everyday chain with a photo of Kash Doll's dad on it, diamond earrings and a gold bracelet.