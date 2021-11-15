Liam Gallagher Confirms New Album Is Almost Finished

By Sarah Tate

November 15, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Liam Gallagher confirmed that his newest album is almost complete.

Gallagher's upcoming album C'MON YOU KNOW is getting the finishing touches in the lead up to its 2022 release. He announced the album, his third as a solo artist, last month in addition to two new shows at Knebworth in June, per Far Out Magazine.

He took to Twitter on Saturday (November 13) to let fans know the album is almost done.

"My 3rd record is finished off to be mixed by the mighty SPIKE who is a Man Utd fan so god know what it'll come back like only kidding he's very professional unlike his football team C'mon you know," he wrote.

C'MON YOU KNOW is set to drop May 27, 2022.

Last month, Gallagher revealed that one song on the album is dedicated to his brother and fellow Oasis alum Noel Gallagher. The track, called "I Wish I Had More Power," is a "naughty little tune" that is still "lovely," he said, while his next single "Better Days" is "full of sunshine."

