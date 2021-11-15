Liam Gallagher Confirms New Album Is Almost Finished

Liam Gallagher confirmed that his newest album is almost complete.

Gallagher's upcoming album C'MON YOU KNOW is getting the finishing touches in the lead up to its 2022 release. He announced the album, his third as a solo artist, last month in addition to two new shows at Knebworth in June, per Far Out Magazine.

He took to Twitter on Saturday (November 13) to let fans know the album is almost done.

"My 3rd record is finished off to be mixed by the mighty SPIKE who is a Man Utd fan so god know what it'll come back like only kidding he's very professional unlike his football team C'mon you know," he wrote.

C'MON YOU KNOW is set to drop May 27, 2022.