Morgan Wallen Announces 46-City Tour In 2022: 'Here We Come'

Morgan Wallen is hitting the road in dozens of cities on “THE DANGEROUS TOUR” in 2022.

The “Whiskey Glasses” singer is following Dangerous: The Double Album by kicking off his 46-city tour in Evansville, Indiana, on February 3. The tour extends through September 24, ending in Los Angeles, California. “Give Heaven Some Hell” artist HARDY is joining Wallen, and Larry Fleet will perform on select dates. Arena tickets will go on sale Friday (November 19), and amphitheater shows will go on sale on December 3, according to a press release announcing Wallen’s tour. See the list of tour dates below: