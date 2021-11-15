Morning Fire At Nashville-Area Duplex Leaves 10 Residents Without A Home
By Sarah Tate
November 15, 2021
A Sunday morning fire at a Nashville-area residence has left 10 people without a home.
According to the Smyrna Fire Department, 10 people were displaced after a fire broke out Sunday (November 14) morning at a duplex on 100 block of Mitchell Drive, per WKRN. Crews responded the to scene around 9:37 a.m. where they discovered heavy smoke and flames coming out of the structure. After dousing the fire, they realized the duplex was "not inhabitable" due to the damage it incurred from the flames.
Ten residents were inside at the time the fire broke out, but they all managed to exit the burning structure unharmed. The fire department released a statement on its Facebook page following the blaze, praising first responders and expressing gratitude that no one was injured. They also shared a photo of the fire's aftermath, which can be seen below.
SMYRNA, Tennessee—Smyrna Fire Department (SFD) personnel were dispatched to a structure fire in the 100 block of...Posted by Smyrna, TN Fire Department on Sunday, November 14, 2021
"Personnel did an excellent job of containing the fire and working with community resources to assist the families moving forward," Smyrna Fire Chief Bill Culbertson said in the statement. "We are grateful the occupants escaped unharmed."
Both the cause and the origin of the fire remain under investigation. The American Red Cross is also assisting the families impacted the blaze.