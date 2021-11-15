Photographer Hopes To Find Couple Who Got Engaged At Tennessee State Park

If you recently got engaged in a Tennessee state park, or if you know someone who did, a photographer who captured the moment is looking for you.

Photographer Abigail Brown recently took a trip to Rock Island State Park where she noticed a couple of hikers in the distance having a very special moment, appearing to get engaged in front of a waterfall at Rock Falls, FOX 17 reports. She couldn't resist snapping some photos of the apparent proposal, hoping they could eventually find their way to the couple.

Brown shared the sweet photos with Tennessee State Parks in hopes of finding the happy couple. On Monday (November 15), the Tennessee State Parks official Facebook page posted the photos, which so far have been shared nearly 200 times. Check out the photos below.