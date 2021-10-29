Nashville Park Gives Visitors A New Way To See Leaves Change Color
By Sarah Tate
October 29, 2021
A new piece of equipment near a Nashville lake will give some residents a chance to see a view of the city they have never experienced before.
A colorblind viewfinder was installed at Radnor Lake State Park on Thursday (October 28) just in time for the leaves to begin changing color. The new equipment allows people with a colorblindness to see the world through a new lens using EnChroma technology. According to News Channel 5, it is the 13th overlook in Tennessee with the specialized equipment.
"We just think it's important. That's a community that we want to not just be sensitive to but also provide them the opportunity that we the blessings that we get to see with these beautiful fall colors every year," said Mark Ezell, commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development. "And now, we're expanding that to where folks with those deficiencies can come and experience what we've been able to enjoy for these many years."
Steve Ward, park manager at Radnor Lake State Natural Area, said the new viewfinder will help move conservation efforts forward even more, especially with how many visitors stop by the park each year.
"We think the next chapter in conservation is accessibility for all of our visitors," said Ward. "We had 2.2 million visitors last year [at Radnor Lake State Park] ... and 190,000 visitors last month alone."
In addition to allowing colorblind visitors a chance to see the vivid colors of the park, the viewfinder at Radnor is the first to be accessible with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), the news outlet reports, with the post exceeding requirements for wheelchair accessibility.
For more information, visit the park's website here.