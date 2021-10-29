Nashville Park Gives Visitors A New Way To See Leaves Change Color

A new piece of equipment near a Nashville lake will give some residents a chance to see a view of the city they have never experienced before.

A colorblind viewfinder was installed at Radnor Lake State Park on Thursday (October 28) just in time for the leaves to begin changing color. The new equipment allows people with a colorblindness to see the world through a new lens using EnChroma technology. According to News Channel 5, it is the 13th overlook in Tennessee with the specialized equipment.

"We just think it's important. That's a community that we want to not just be sensitive to but also provide them the opportunity that we the blessings that we get to see with these beautiful fall colors every year," said Mark Ezell, commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development. "And now, we're expanding that to where folks with those deficiencies can come and experience what we've been able to enjoy for these many years."