This Barbecue Restaurant Serves The Tastiest Chili In Oregon

A good bowl of chili can be many things. It can be a meal by itself or the perfect snack to go along with your chips or bread. The dish also lends itself well to vegetarian and vegan cuisine, as well!

Since there are many ways to make chili, you can guarantee there are plenty of American eateries that have their own approaches to it. With so many restaurants serving chili, where can you find the best bowl in Oregon?

Eat This, Not That! has the answer. Writers found the best places to score a delicious bowl of chili in each state. You can find the best chili in the Beaver State at...

Podnah's Pit Barbecue!

Here's what writers said about the restaurant:

"Nicknamed after the owner's grandfather, Podnah's Pit in Portland brings good ole' Lone Star state barbecue to the Pacific Northwest. A dish you can't miss is their Texas Red Chili, which is an all-meat chili served with cornbread. The secret to their amazing barbecued meats is that no shortcuts are taken around here—the team at Podnah's Pit wakes up at 5 am to start firing up the pit and only uses honest oak firewood in the firebox."

You can find this restaurant at 1625 NE Killingsworth St in Portland. They're available for dine-in, curbside pickup and delivery.

