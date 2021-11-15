This Michigan Restaurant Has The Best Burrito In The Whole State

By Hannah DeRuyter

November 16, 2021

Food Portrait of Sushi Burrito
Photo: iStockphoto

Mexican food is one of the most highly sought out genres of food for Americans.

Burritos are one of the most popular dishes in Mexican cuisine; eat This, Not That! says the classic dish has been around for over a century.

"Burritos are a classic Mexican dish, invented over 100 years ago by Juan Méndez, a street vendor in Chihuahua, Mexico. There's a flavor combination to suit nearly everyone's taste buds, making burritos one of the most popular Mexican dishes."

If you're looking for some of the most delicious burritos in your area, Eat This, Not That! released a list of each state's best one.

So, where in Michigan can you find the best burrito?

Jaku Sushi and Grill in Caledonia.

Now we know what you're thinking, a sushi burrito is not the first thing you think of when you hear the word burrito, but here is what Eat This, Not That! says about Jaku Sushi and Grill:

"The best burrito in Michigan being at a sushi restaurant wasn't on our bingo card, but the extensive sushi burrito menu is mouthwatering. Jaku offers 15 types of burritos, with one reviewer saying 'the flavor seriously knocked my socks off. The rice was perfectly sticky and tasty and the burrito had just enough crunch to balance the fish and light wrap of the seaweed.'"

To see the best burrito in each state, click here.

