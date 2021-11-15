This Missouri Restaurant Has The Best Burrito In The Whole State

Mexican food is one of the most highly sought out genres of food for Americans.

Burritos are one of the most popular dishes in Mexican cuisine; eat This, Not That! says the classic dish has been around for over a century.

"Burritos are a classic Mexican dish, invented over 100 years ago by Juan Méndez, a street vendor in Chihuahua, Mexico. There's a flavor combination to suit nearly everyone's taste buds, making burritos one of the most popular Mexican dishes."

If you're looking for some of the most delicious burritos in your area, Eat This, Not That! released a list of each state's best one.

So, where in Missouri can you find the best burrito?

Mariachis II Mexican Restaurant in St. Louis.

Here is what Eat This, Not That! says about Mariachis II Mexican Restaurant:

"People go wild for the fajita burrito at this St. Louis restaurant. One reviewer ordered the chicken version wrote that the burrito arrived 'sizzling on a bed of tasty fajita veggies, and was amazing. The burrito ingredients were perfectly seasoned and cooked, and well distributed.' Customers noted that the burrito is massive and suggest cutting it in half right away. This way, you can bring home a second meal to enjoy."

