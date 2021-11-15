Viral Thanksgiving Tradition Set To Continue For Sixth Year
By Jason Hall
November 15, 2021
The internet's favorite Thanksgiving tradition is set to take place for the once again in 2021.
Jamal Hinton will once again be spending Thanksgiving with Wanda Dench for the sixth consecutive year after a chance text message setup their viral encounter in 2016.
"We are all set for year 6," Hinton tweeted, along with a screengrab of the conversation with 'Grandma Wanda.'
The initial encounter between Hinton and Dench went viral six years ago when Dench attempted to make plans with her own grandchildren and mistakenly texted Hinton, who she had never previously met at the time.
Dench, thinking she was texting her grandchild, identified herself as "your grandma" and sent a photo of herself, to which Hinton responded with a photo of himself before asking "Can I still get a plate tho?"
"Of course you can. That's what grandma's do...feed everyone."
We are all set for year 6! 🦃 pic.twitter.com/wEQioizWGd— Jamal Hinton (@Jamalhinton12) November 14, 2021
Hinton and his girlfriend, Mikaela, obliged and were welcomed with open arms by Dench and her husband, Lonnie, as photos from the Thanksgiving meetup and screenshots of their interactions were shared thousands of times on social media.
just wholesome 🥺🥰♥️ pic.twitter.com/QiFD6Kh46J— Nicci (@uniquenicci__) November 14, 2021
Last year, Dench hosted Hinton for the first time since her husband had died of COVID-19 complications several months prior.
"As some of you may have already found out tonight Lonnie did not make it," Hinton tweeted in April of 2020. "Wanda told me all the love and support he was receiving put a huge smile on his face, so I thank every single one of you guys for that!"
As some of you may have already found out tonight Lonnie did not make it... he passed away Sunday morning😔 but Wanda told me all the love and support he was receiving put a huge smile on his face so I thank every single one of you guys for that!🙏🏽❤️ https://t.co/tNvals0FMh— Jamal Hinton (@Jamalhinton12) April 9, 2020
To mark their fifth year anniversary of the meetup, Hinton shared a photo of himself, Dench and Mikaela alongside a framed picture of Lonnie, along with a photo from their initial encounter, last year.