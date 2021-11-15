Viral Thanksgiving Tradition Set To Continue For Sixth Year

The internet's favorite Thanksgiving tradition is set to take place for the once again in 2021.

Jamal Hinton will once again be spending Thanksgiving with Wanda Dench for the sixth consecutive year after a chance text message setup their viral encounter in 2016.

"We are all set for year 6," Hinton tweeted, along with a screengrab of the conversation with 'Grandma Wanda.'

The initial encounter between Hinton and Dench went viral six years ago when Dench attempted to make plans with her own grandchildren and mistakenly texted Hinton, who she had never previously met at the time.

Dench, thinking she was texting her grandchild, identified herself as "your grandma" and sent a photo of herself, to which Hinton responded with a photo of himself before asking "Can I still get a plate tho?"

"Of course you can. That's what grandma's do...feed everyone."