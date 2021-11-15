Viral Video Shows Bear Casually Enter 7-Eleven, Use Hand Sanitizer Machine

A viral TikTok video shows a large brown bear casually walking into a 7-Eleven store near Lake Tahoe and using the hand sanitizer machine.

TikTok user @Fmunna83pk shared the video on Sunday (November 14), which has already gotten more than 5 million views, according to Newsweek.

Videos of the incident shared by the account captioned the store's location as being near the Squaw Valley ski resort -- which is now known as Palisades Tahoe -- and Truckee, both of which are located by Lake Tahoe.

The initial clip shows the bear walk through the front door and continue to hold the door open to the fearful screams of "hey" and "get out" from a woman inside the 7-Eleven at the time of the incident.