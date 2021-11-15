Viral Video Catches Portland Driver's Calm Response To Sword-Wielding Man

When it comes to fights, a common phrase is don't bring a sword to a gunfight. One man had to learn that the hard way after he confronted a Portland driver recently.

A viral Twitter video captured the entire dispute, wracking up nearly 3 million views as of Monday morning (November 15). The footage starts with a sword-wielding man approaching the driver as he's getting out of his vehicle. During the argument, the first driver raises the bent blade and gets dangerously close to the second driver.

The second driver gestures to his car trunk as the heated exchange draws to a close. Just as the first driver gets back into his vehicle, the man in the plaid shirt opens his trunk and pulls out what appears to be an assault rifle.