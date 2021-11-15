Viral Video Catches Portland Driver's Calm Response To Sword-Wielding Man
By Zuri Anderson
November 15, 2021
When it comes to fights, a common phrase is don't bring a sword to a gunfight. One man had to learn that the hard way after he confronted a Portland driver recently.
A viral Twitter video captured the entire dispute, wracking up nearly 3 million views as of Monday morning (November 15). The footage starts with a sword-wielding man approaching the driver as he's getting out of his vehicle. During the argument, the first driver raises the bent blade and gets dangerously close to the second driver.
The second driver gestures to his car trunk as the heated exchange draws to a close. Just as the first driver gets back into his vehicle, the man in the plaid shirt opens his trunk and pulls out what appears to be an assault rifle.
😂😂 Portland road rage go crazy pic.twitter.com/i6i67wG10D— Tha Fella (@SirThaFella) November 6, 2021
We don't know what happened next since the person recording drove off as soon as they saw the firearm.
The Portland Police Bureau told Fox News they don't have any record of the incident on file.
"We currently don’t have the manpower to investigate every crime being reported, so it would be unreasonable for us to expend resources to investigate possible crimes in which there is no victim or suspect information, with neither willing to be a victim by reporting the crime," PPB Lieutenant Nathan Sheppard, calling the explosive encounter a "road rage incident."
"It’s unfortunate some community members resort to violence, when given the chance, instead of constructive discourse," he continued. "Anyone in a similar situation who is in fear for their safety should immediately call 911."