Wisconsin Cemetery Vandalized, Gravestones Knocked Over

By Hannah DeRuyter

November 15, 2021

Broken Tombstones At Cemetery
Photo: Getty Images

Police are looking for a suspect after a Wisconsin cemetery was vandalized and gravestones were knocked over.

According to FOX 6, the Union Cemetery on Cedar Street in Hartford had multiple gravestones damaged after they were knocked over.

The groundskeeper hopes that whoever vandalized the cemetery is brought to justice. "The thing that we all, those of us doing this type of project throughout the world, we always fear the vandalism," said Cemetarians member Rex Melius.

The Cemetarians are a group that clean, restore and repair headstones in the Washington County area. "We created this group to restore the historical past of Hartford and the surrounding area," Melius told FOX 6. "It's something that cannot be taken away and should be reserved."

Eleven headstones were damaged around 3 a.m. on Saturday (November 13). Melius says several veterans are buried in the cemetery and some date back to the Civil War. So, it was disappointing for him to see what someone had done.

"It doesn't so much make me mad as it's very disheartening because of the countless hours that have been dedicated, not only by myself but by the volunteers and the groups that support us," he said.

Police released a video of the suspected vandal. If you can identify the suspect in the video, please call the Hartford police.

