'Am I Dreaming?': South Carolina Woman Scores Big Lottery Prize

Winning a huge lottery prize is something that many people dream about but few will actually get to experience. However, one South Carolina woman's dreams finally came true when the lottery ticket she purchased led to a $250,000 prize.

The Upstate woman, who requested to lottery officials that she remain anonymous, recently bought a Giant Jumbo Bucks ticket at the Circle K on Highway 9 in Boiling Springs. According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the store will also receive a $2,500 commission for selling the winning ticket.

The lucky winner didn't immediately realize the ticket she purchased was a winner. It wasn't until she arrived home and finally scratched it that she found out she won $250,000. Even then, she didn't believe it and had to ask her family, "Am I dreaming?"

"I'd never won anything before," she told lottery officials.

She also revealed how she spent some of her prize — paying off her house. "I'm debt free," she said. "It is unbelievable."

After the recent win, three top prizes remain in play in the Giant Jumbo Bucks game.

She joins a growing list of people in South Carolina who have scored big wins in the lottery. Earlier this year, one man beat the odds to claim a $200,000 prize in the state lottery while a Spartanburg woman on a road trip through North Carolina scored a $1 million prize.