'Am I Dreaming?': South Carolina Woman Scores Big Lottery Prize

By Sarah Tate

November 16, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Winning a huge lottery prize is something that many people dream about but few will actually get to experience. However, one South Carolina woman's dreams finally came true when the lottery ticket she purchased led to a $250,000 prize.

The Upstate woman, who requested to lottery officials that she remain anonymous, recently bought a Giant Jumbo Bucks ticket at the Circle K on Highway 9 in Boiling Springs. According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the store will also receive a $2,500 commission for selling the winning ticket.

The lucky winner didn't immediately realize the ticket she purchased was a winner. It wasn't until she arrived home and finally scratched it that she found out she won $250,000. Even then, she didn't believe it and had to ask her family, "Am I dreaming?"

"I'd never won anything before," she told lottery officials.

She also revealed how she spent some of her prize — paying off her house. "I'm debt free," she said. "It is unbelievable."

After the recent win, three top prizes remain in play in the Giant Jumbo Bucks game.

She joins a growing list of people in South Carolina who have scored big wins in the lottery. Earlier this year, one man beat the odds to claim a $200,000 prize in the state lottery while a Spartanburg woman on a road trip through North Carolina scored a $1 million prize.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices