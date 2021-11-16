Arizona's Luckiest Stores To Buy A Lottery Ticket

It seems to be everyone's dream to stumble upon millions of dollars, and most of them want to do that through the lottery.

Numerous stores all across Arizona sell lottery tickets. A $1 million ticket was sold in Gilbert, a $500,000 ticket was sold in Tempe, and over $300,000 in lottery winnings are unclaimed in Goodyear, reported 12 News.

So where is the best place to buy a ticket?

The Arizona Lottery has released a list of the state lottery retailers that have sold the most high-value winning tickets. The updated rankings show which of Arizona's stores have sold the most lottery tickets that have won at least $10,000.

According to the data, here are the luckiest lottery retailers: